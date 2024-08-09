Ashley Greco named new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord on Ottawa's Pure Country 94

Listeners on Ottawa's Pure Country 94 "are in for a treat," starting Monday morning, as Ashley Greco joins Gord St. Denis as the new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord, says the station.

The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord will wake up country music listeners every morning Monday to Friday from 6 -10 a.m. and provide access to the capital's biggest contests and local events, the station announced Friday.

"Are you ready to have some fun? Let's do this! I'm so excited to join the Pure Country family and to connect with listeners every morning," said Greco. "I'm especially delighted to team up with Gord – his energy, experience, and love for country music are infectious. Together, we're ready to bring a fun-filled show to kick-start our listeners' day."

The award-winning radio personality is known for audiences across the country as national midday host on Move Radio, and midday host on Toronto's CHUM 104.5 FM. In addition to her new role, Greco continues to be the host of Back in the Day Brunch across Move Radio network, and Toronto's CHUM 104.5 FM.

"Ashley is the kind of person you want to be friends with – she is fun, truly genuine, and brings positive energy to every room she walks into," said Jodi Hamilton, operations manager, Radio and TV, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, Bell Media.

Greco is looking forward to connecting with the people of Ottawa, as she lives in the capital with her husband and daughter.

Starting Monday, listeners across the country can tune into Greco and St. Denis via audio live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Ashley to the Pure Country team," said Kelsey Lehman, program director, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario. "She is as real as it gets, and Ashley will invite listeners in to her life each and every morning. Ashley and Gord's energy together is infectious and every conversation is full of laughter."