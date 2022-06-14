As one councillor kicks off mayoral campaign, another still deciding
The municipal election in Ottawa is still 19 weeks away, but one city councillor is kicking off their mayoral campaign today.
At the same time, another candidate who declared her intentions still hasn’t registered.
Coun. Catherine McKenney registered to run for mayor May 3, one day after registrations opened. The two-term councillor of Somerset ward will officially launch their campaign for Mayor of Ottawa this evening.
McKenney’s campaign vision is to make Ottawa the “greenest, healthiest and most connected city in Canada.”
Climate change, housing, and transit are key issues they have identified before. Speaking on CTV Morning Live Monday, ahead of the first day of testimony at the LRT inquiry, McKenney also said procurement processes need to change.
"The entire procurement process is something that needs to be looked at.," they said. "This type of procurement puts the heaviest emphasis on the lowest bid, rather than technical merit and we have to do things differently. We have to look at how we procure everything in this city to ensure that we are getting the best available technology, the best product, whatever it is."
There are seven people registered to run for mayor so far. Aside from McKenney, there is Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Bernard Couchman, Graham MacDonald, Ade Olumide, and Param Singh.
Mayor Jim Watson announced he is not seeking re-election in 2022. Several current city councillors have also said they will not run again.
DEANS STILL NOT REGISTERED
Coun. Diane Deans, who also announced an intention to run for mayor, has yet to register.
While Deans—or any other candidate—has until Aug. 19 to sign the papers to run for mayor, city councillor, or school board trustee, the Gloucester-Southgate councillor acknowledged Monday that time is running out.
“I’ve been listening to what people across the city have to say and I’ve been really thinking this over,” Deans told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron. “I recognize that time is marching on and I have to make a final announcement about that soon and I certainly will be in the coming days or weeks.”
Deans said there’s been a lot going on.
“Maybe it’s the Freedom Convoy, maybe it’s this LRT thing, it’s that I feel that this city is at a real crossroads,” she said. “I believe that the next mayor of this city has to be someone that can bridge the urban, suburban, and rural divide. I feel that this council has been divided and, in turn, that has divided our community and we need a unifying force.”
She identified issues such as debt, the transit system, and housing as major issues that need to be handled.
“We need somebody that knows the city inside and out and that will have the trust and confidence of people across the city, whether they live in a rural community, a suburban community or an urban community, and that’s the person that needs to be the next mayor of Ottawa.”
