KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston health officials say they are watching the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingston region closely, as the area sees its highest case count so far during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there are 53 active cases in the region, and hundreds of people are in isolation, monitoring for symptoms.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, says officials are keeping an eye on a series of outbreaks.

Those include 24 cases that are linked to Third Day Worship Centre in the city’s north end. Nine are directly linked to the house of worship and there are 15 additional cases involving close contacts of the initial nine people who tested positive.

Dr. Moore says there are three people in their 80s who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well. He also says some people have been going to work while experiencing symptoms.

“Numerous cases in numerous locations is really a dangerous recipe heading into the holiday season,” says Moore. “It’s a real jump.”

Just over two weeks after moving out of the "Green" zone into "Yellow" under the province's COVID-19 framework, Dr. Moore says that Kingston is ‘knocking on the door’ of entering "Orange."

The province could announce a decision on that as early as Friday.

Moore says residents have been doing an excellent job throughout the pandemic of keeping the numbers down. Still, as the numbers creep up, he says it is time residents, and especially seniors and those with underlying health issues, change the way they do things.

“Don’t go to the C’s - crowded places, with close faces, and closed spaces where the ventilation is closed,” he explains.

That’s something many say they’ll be taking into consideration, including Queen’s student Valarie Viau.

“It just keeps increasing; it’s very scary,” says Viau.

She says she is sticking close to home right now, and plans to get her Christmas gifts online.

“Honestly, it’s a good excuse to sit at home do your online shopping and have everything shipped to you,” she says.

Christina Brown says she’s getting a head start on her Christmas shopping to avoid the crowds downtown.

“You just don’t want to catch it, so you just want to stay where you are,” she says, of staying local over the holidays.

The rising case count in the city is not far from her thoughts, and she says she, too, is sticking close to home for the holidays.

“It’s very much don’t spend it with extended family,” she says. “It’s very much just the household, stay quiet, stay close to home, and hunker down.