Art therapy creates Remembrance Day art display in Pembroke, Ont.

A free, self-guided tour of a unique Remembrance Day art display is on offer in downtown Pembroke, Ont.

Named the Warrior Walkabout, there are 11 different displays at downtown businesses created by local veterans using art therapy as a way to heal from trauma and mental health struggles.

"It's a walk in our combat boots sort of thing, and see through the art how we heal," says Derrick Nearing, the co-curator of the display.

Nearing spent 25 years as a physician assistant and medic in the Canadian Armed Forces, with tours in Somalia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Afghanistan. Nearing says he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2004.

"Most of the stuff I saw was the results of war and trauma or abuse," he tells CTV News. "And that was a lot that stayed with me when I got out of the military."

To cope, Nearing sought art therapy to heal from the experiences in his career.

"I think what it does is it deadens the emotional side of the brain, so the whole idea is to reawaken that and connect it again so that you can process those emotions and things that have bothered you."

The public is invited to go on their own walkabout tour of the downtown to see the paintings, pottery, carvings, masks, and wood pieces created by local veterans.

"Being in the area we're at, we're very close to the military, we have a lot of military members in the community," says Bethea Summers, the executive director of the Pembroke BIA, on why it was important to put on the display.

"Like a healing walkabout, this is a healing journey for them doing the art therapy."

Among the eleven businesses hosting a display, 7th Heaven Sweets owner Lee-Anne Hurley is proud to have art displayed in her bakery front window.

"It's really important when people are walking down the street to take a moment to see what some of these soldiers have been through," said Hurley.

"Some of the landscapes, some of the art that they've created is beautiful as a result of the experiences that they've had."

The window displays will be on show in downtown Pembroke until Nov. 14.