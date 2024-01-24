Arson charges laid after ByWard Market dumpster fires

Ottawa police have laid arson charges in connection with two dumpster fires in the ByWard Market.

Firefighters were called to William Street at around 3 a.m. Monday on reports of flames.

Police said their investigation determined the fires were set on purpose. A suspect was arrested a few hours later.

Sunshine Madeley, 44, is charged with two counts of arson to property and one count of possessing an incendiary device.

Madeley remains in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police did not report any injuries as a result of the fires.