Arrest warrant issued for Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences

Ottawa -

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences.

Ottawa Police say Ricardo Duret was charged with violent sex offences involving female victims in November 2021 and was released on bail in May 2023 with conditions.

Investigators believe Duret fled to the United States in early June and may be in New York State or preparing to travel to Haiti.

If you know where Duret is you're asked to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be sent in through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).