Arrest warrant issued for Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Ricardo Duret wanted for violent sexual offences. Police believe he fled to the United States. (Ottawa Police Service) A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Ricardo Duret wanted for violent sexual offences. Police believe he fled to the United States. (Ottawa Police Service)

