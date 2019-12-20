OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit has issued an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Jason Christopher Drisdelle of Ottawa.

Police have charged Drisdelle with four counts of sexual assault involving two alleged victims. He is also accused of administering a noxious substance.

The alleged incidents took place during the spring of 2019 in the west end of Ottawa, according to police.

Drisdelle is described as a white male, with a heavy build, short brown hair and a trimmed brown beard.

Investigators believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Jason Christopher DRISDELLE or this investigation is asked to call the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.