

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say one man is in custody in relation to the homicide of Gaetan Jolin.

Police say 55-year-old Jolin was discovered at a home on Jolliet Avenue Wednesday afternoon and died of his injuries in hospital.

Jolin was known to police.

"We’re still actively investigating the matter and we are seeking the public’s assistance in any information as to the victim’s activities on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week," said Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt with Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Unit.

Ottawa’s third homicide victim of the year is 55 y/o Gaetan Jolin of Vanier - several residents in the neighbourhood describe the building he lived in as a ‘crackhouse’ ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/l64ZJN7AaX — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) February 23, 2019

Residents in the neighbourhood, which has seen more than its fair share of violence in tragedy remain stunned by the latest homicide; the city's third in 2019.

"There was a murder, a couple of years ago there was a murder around the corner." said longtime resident Parker. "Ten different murder houses in five minutes you can walk to."



Fear rang through the neighbourhood this week; residents who witnessed the incident said it happened in a matter of seconds.

"Bang, bang, bang and there was a door kicked in and a dog yelling." said Jacquelynn Hayes who has lived in the area for six months.

Witnesses said Jolin was attacked and left for dead in his apartment.

His family in Quebec is desperate for answers.

"Yesterday the police spoke to me. They dont speak a lot and I hope they will find what happened." said Stephane Jolin, who said his brother lived in Ottawa for years.

"When we were younger we were always together." said the 50-year-old. "But for the last 12 years we phoned maybe one time a year."

Now they family is preparing to lay Gaetan to rest.