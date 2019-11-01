Arrest made in Murray St. homicide
Police say one man is dead after a stabbing in Lowertown Thursday night.
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 7:06AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 10:29PM EDT
Ottawa Police say one man has been arrested and will appear in court Sunday morning to face charges in relation to the stabbing death of a man on Murray Street Thursday night.
It happened between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue around 10:25 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Austin Simon of Ottawa.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.