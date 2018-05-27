Ottawa Police say one man is in custody in connection to the deadly attack on an Ottawa librarian last week.

Elisabeth Salm, 59, died from her injuries after an assault on May 24. It happened on Laurier Avenue West at the Christian Science Reading Room around 1 p.m. The reading room is described as a quiet place for study and prayer.

The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon and is expected to make a court appearance Monday morning.

Police say more details regarding charges will be released at that time.

