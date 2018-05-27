Arrest made in homicide of Ottawa librarian
59-year-old Elisabeth Salm has died after she was found beaten in the Christian Science Reading Room in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 5:47PM EDT
Ottawa Police say one man is in custody in connection to the deadly attack on an Ottawa librarian last week.
Elisabeth Salm, 59, died from her injuries after an assault on May 24. It happened on Laurier Avenue West at the Christian Science Reading Room around 1 p.m. The reading room is described as a quiet place for study and prayer.
The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon and is expected to make a court appearance Monday morning.
Police say more details regarding charges will be released at that time.
More to come …