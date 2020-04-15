Arrest made in connection with west-end homicide: Ottawa Police
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 7:07PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:32AM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after a 90-year-old man was found dead inside a Grenon Avenue apartment Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Jeff McDonald / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a west-end homicide.
The body of 90-year-old John Hulbert was found in an apartment on Grenon Avenue, near Richmond Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
In a statement, police say “homicide investigators have arrested a man in relation to the stabbing death of Jon Hulbert.”
“Charges are pending.”
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.