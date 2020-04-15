OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a west-end homicide.

The body of 90-year-old John Hulbert was found in an apartment on Grenon Avenue, near Richmond Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

In a statement, police say “homicide investigators have arrested a man in relation to the stabbing death of Jon Hulbert.”

“Charges are pending.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.