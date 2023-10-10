Ottawa

    • Arrest made after downtown Pembroke, Ont. businesses have wires cut

    Ontario Provincial Police say a 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a string of vandalism and damage in downtown Pembroke.

    OPP say on Sept. 28, a business on Pembroke Street West had its electrical wires cut and copper wire stolen. Then on Sept. 30, another business on the same street had its propane lines cut and there was an attempt to start a fire. A third business in the area reported having communication wires cut during the same period.

    In a news release Tuesday, OPP said a man was arrested and charged this weekend.

    Christopher Laroche, 37, is facing three counts of mischief and one count of theft under $5,000.

    He is due in court in November.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News