Arrest made after downtown Pembroke, Ont. businesses have wires cut

Ontario Provincial Police say a 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a string of vandalism and damage in downtown Pembroke.

OPP say on Sept. 28, a business on Pembroke Street West had its electrical wires cut and copper wire stolen. Then on Sept. 30, another business on the same street had its propane lines cut and there was an attempt to start a fire. A third business in the area reported having communication wires cut during the same period.

In a news release Tuesday, OPP said a man was arrested and charged this weekend.

Christopher Laroche, 37, is facing three counts of mischief and one count of theft under $5,000.

He is due in court in November.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.