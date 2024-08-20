Around 20 people displaced, firefighter injured following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau fire officials say around 20 people have been displaced after a kitchen fire in an apartment spread to other units early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a row of apartments on chemin Freeman at around 3:11 a.m. The fire originated in a third-floor apartment. The flames spread to the ceiling and then to neighbouring units. In all, 12 of the building's 21 apartments were affected by fire, smoke or water damage.

Losses are estimated at more than $639,000.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze. The fire was declared under control by 7:04 a.m.

"It is important to remember that oil is a fuel that ignites easily when it reaches a certain temperature," Gatineau Fire said in a news release, originally in French. "A fryer equipped with a temperature regulator is the best way to limit the risk of fire related to frying."

The Red Cross is assisting the people who have been displaced.