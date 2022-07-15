Arnprior street closed for police operation
Arnprior street closed for police operation
OPP have closed a street in Arnprior Friday morning for a police operation.
Claude Street is closed for the operation. Officers with weapons drawn could be seen at the scene.
A neighbour said police have been in the scene since around 8 a.m. However, he said nearby residents have not been told to stay in their homes.
More to come…
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 15-17
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Members of Parliament are holding a special summer meeting today, to discuss launching into a study of the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.
Wolfville gears up to host first regular season CFL game in Nova Scotia
The population of Wolfville, N.S., will more than double on Saturday as the CFL plays its first-ever regular season game in Nova Scotia.
Missing Toronto man Raheem White’s body found at Sunnyside Beach, mother says
The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.
Police charge 25 people, seize $1.7 million worth of drugs in Ontario bust
Police say 25 people are in custody facing a raft of charges after investigators dismantled an alleged drug smuggling ring, seizing $1.7 million worth of drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, multiple guns and several cars.
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel, with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their little baby decided it was time to make his debut.
2 arrested after double stabbing in Old Montreal
Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Old Montreal that left two men injured.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Assault, impaired driving charges laid after 'disturbance' in parking lot
A Barrie man has been charged with assault following a “disturbance” in a Thames Centre parking lot Thursday night.
Woodstock man facing child pornography charges
A 58-year-old Woodstock man is facing multiple charges relating to child pornography following a police investigation.
Damage estimated at $100,000 following Blenheim house fire
An accidental house fire in Blenheim has led to about $100,000 in damages, fire officials say.
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory
Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
Downtown Kitchener fire considered suspicious
Waterloo regional police say a downtown Kitchener fire that sent one person to hospital is being investigated as suspicious.
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
Sunny and hot for the Edmonton region and the rest of central Alberta today.
Private health care case: B.C. Court of Appeal to deliver ruling
British Columbia's highest court is expected to deliver its ruling on the appeal of a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit from a Vancouver surgeon advocating for patients' right to pay for private medical care.
Critics slam 'propagandists' withholding B.C. pandemic polling data
A routine request to review government polls commissioned to gauge British Columbians' thoughts on pandemic measures has resulted in renewed criticism of the BC NDP's information-snuffing tactics.
Brewers Cup: National coffee competition to be held in Regina
The Everyday Kitchen in Regina will be hosting the Canadian National Brewers Cup from July 16 to 19.
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
Federal government announces funding for projects, rail safety in southern Sask.
Federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced Ottawa’s funding plans to improve rail safety and efficiency in Regina and southern Saskatchewan at Intermobil terminal in Regina on Thursday.