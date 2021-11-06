ARNPRIOR, ONT. -- It was a scene out of the Amazing Race on the streets of downtown Arnprior, Ont., Saturday.

Groups of families and friends were running through the downtown core in a scavenger hunt to fundraise for the local food bank and support local businesses.

A back-story was concocted by Arnprior resident Taylor Holmes that a rich movie studio executive was planning to buy the town and turn it into a movie set, and the only way to stop it was for participants to find clues which would lead them to an over-sized petition at the end.

"Arnprior has actually been the set for several movies, so it's not completely inconceivable that someone might want to buy the town to be a movie set," laughs Holmes at her fictional story.

Holmes, not affiliated with any organization or business in town, says she set out with two objectives in mind; raise funds for Arnprior's Food Bank and drive traffic to local shops heading into the holiday season.

"I wanted to do something for (the food bank) that would give them cash so that they could use their buying power to make the most of it," Holmes tells CTV News. "And a lot of businesses rely on this last quarter of shopping to get their sales, and the holiday shopping period is so important."

The scavenger hunt took roughly 40 teams to 13 different landmarks and businesses through Arnprior's downtown streets. It's a friendly competition the Kemp family didn't want to pass up.

"All about the scavenger hunt, I have loved scavenger hunts my whole life," says Alexis Kemp. "Raising money for the food bank certainly is important. The cost of everything, the cost of food going up and if we can help, if anybody can help, it's worth the time," adds her partner Kevin Ready.

Arnprior's streets were as busy as ever, with the event and a sunny November afternoon helping drive foot traffic to its local shops.

"It gets new people around who don't know I'm here and I opened in August," says Amy Penaloza, the owner of Racked, a new consignment shop in town. "So I get everyone coming by now."

In total, the event raised over $2,000 for the Arnprior Food Bank, and with the streets bustling and businesses busy, it added a sense of community that has been sorely missed.

"It's wonderful to see people out and about," says Kemp. "Especially after the last few years of being stuck inside."