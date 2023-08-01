Arnprior, Ont. residents threatened with fines, eviction if unprepared for fumigation
Residents of an Arnprior apartment building say they have been threatened with fines and even eviction if they do not prepare their units adequately for fumigation.
Residents of 6 John St. S. say their living space is infested with cockroaches and has been for years.
Sleepwell Property Management has been brought in to deal with the issue and it sent notices of fumigation to tenants last week.
Within the notices were potential sanctions if tenants did not prepare their apartments properly to be sprayed.
"They're threatening people with N5's, which is eviction, if they don't have their apartments ready for fumigation," said resident Shaun Brennan.
"And they're threatening people that they're going to charge them $500."
To prepare their units for cleaning, residents are required to clear out their cupboards and closets, and move all furniture away from the walls and into the centre of the unit.
Resident Quinn Foley has only lived in the building for six months and says he had to take time off work to prepare.
"To take the two days to pack everything up, box everything up, put it in the middle of the apartment, and then we also had to plan on where we're going to spend the night for the next two days," said Foley.
"And then we have to do it all again two weeks from now."
Brennan, who is also blind, says Sleepwell did not give enough notice to tenants.
"There's handicapped people in here, that's really a lot of work for a handicapped person or an elderly person."
Sleepwell did not directly answer questions regarding the concerns of tenants, saying the potential sanctions are to ensure residents comply with the request.
Fumigation is set to start Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents cannot be in their homes until four to six hours after spraying takes place. It is recommended those who are pregnant or have health issues do not return for 24 hours.
"I have two kids, two cats, and two dogs," said resident Stewart Bailey.
"We've got to go somewhere for 24 hours because I have asthma. It's honestly not feasible if you've got one person who works full time, I'm partially handicapped."
Sleepwell tells CTV News that legally it does not have to assist tenants with finding temporary accommodations.
"We're gonna go into a motel for the night," says Brennan, "not that we could afford it."
A second round of fumigation is set to take place Aug. 15.
Bailey says among the bugs, cleaning of the building has been non-existent for some time.
"It's definitely necessary. There's been a problem in here well before we moved in."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
WATCH | 'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
A sewing blogger was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
At least 20 people were killed and 27 are missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, with thousands of others evacuated to safety, state media reported Tuesday.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Atlantic
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother overjoyed her toddler has heart surgery after 4 cancellations at SickKids
An Ontario mother is overjoyed her three-year-old son is recovering from a life-saving heart surgery, which had been cancelled four times and delayed for months due to hospital staffing issues.
-
Toronto installs signs at Yonge-Dundas square warning of no unpermitted busking
The City of Toronto is taking steps to remind buskers and vendors in the heart of the downtown core that they need a permit to be there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Clients of private health clinic in Richmond Hill should be tested for HIV, hepatitis: York Region
Clients who used select services at a private Richmond Hill health clinic are being advised to get tested for blood-borne infections, including HIV and hepatitis, after York Region said an inspection revealed improper infection prevention and control practices.
Montreal
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
New Montreal light-rail train line saw two service interruptions on day of launch
The organization responsible for Montreal's new light-rail train line says it's looking into the situation after track switch problems led to two service disruptions within 24 hours of the network's official launch on Monday.
-
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyer’s license suspended after telling client she could ignore court orders, move to Sudbury
A lawyer in Ottawa has lost his license for six months after it emerged he told a client on multiple occasions that she could ignore court orders and move with her child to Sudbury.
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Sudbury's Up Here Festival denied funding due to incomplete application: Ont. tourism ministry
Ontario’s Tourism Ministry said Tuesday that Sudbury’s Up Here festival didn’t receive the money it expected because it submitted an incomplete funding application.
London
-
Motorcycle driver dies following east-end collision
London police confirmed Tuesday that the driver of the motorcycle involved in a collision Monday evening has succumbed to his injuries.
-
Stratford teen charged in triple stabbing, Huron OPP say
A 15-year-old male from Stratford has been charged in a triple stabbing during a house party that left three teens wounded last weekend in Clinton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Winnipeg
-
Fighting fan at Winnipeg Jets game given house arrest sentence
A man involved in a fight at a Winnipeg Jets game last year that was caught on camera and shared online has been handed a punishment for his involvement.
-
'Something needs to be done': calls for safety improvements after another crash at Manitoba intersection
The Manitoba government says it will be making interim safety upgrades in the coming weeks at an intersection where a deadly crash more than a month ago left 17 people dead – and now another crash is being investigated at the same intersection.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Kitchener
-
'We need protection': Victim of intricate fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
-
Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist
Often used as a laundry detergent or pesticide, a new TikTok trend has people drinking Borax for its supposed health benefits.
-
Waterford, Ont. firefighter, 25, dies battling B.C. wildfires
A 25-year-old from Waterford, Ont. has died in British Columbia fighting the largest fire in the province’s history.
Calgary
-
MP stands by call to freeze Stampede funding following abuse admission
Federal Member of Parliament George Chahal says no level of government should financially support the Calgary Stampede until there is "responsibility, accountability and justice" for victims of sexual abuse dating back decades.
-
'Blocking the wrong people': Calgary Public Library sees increase in membership, borrowing 3 years after going fine-free
Just over three years after moving to a permanent fine-free model, the Calgary Public Library has seen tens of thousands of users return to use its services. Circulation of materials is up and renewals have increased by nearly 50 per cent.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record
Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.
-
Saskatoon woman shocked Uber driver was still behind wheel after serious allegations
A Saskatoon woman wants to know why an Uber driver was still behind the wheel after a serious allegation was levelled regarding his conduct.
-
BHP’s gender balanced workforce 'a game changer': engineer
For Sekai Musoki, mining runs in the family. Growing up in a mining community in Zimbabwe, she always saw herself in the industry when she grew up.
Edmonton
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
'Taking those lessons to heart': Contractor provides an update on Valley Line West ahead of Groat Road closure
Groat Road will be closed for three days this month while crews install girders for the new Stony Plain Road Bridge.
Vancouver
-
Kamloops woman hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in what police believe was a targeted attack
A 40-year-old woman from Kamloops is in hospital after being critically injured Monday evening in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
-
More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., heading home despite recent wildfire growth
More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., and the surrounding area are being allowed to return home after being forced out by a fast-moving wildfire that spread from neighbouring Washington state over the weekend.
-
Suspect vehicle identified, additional witnesses sought in Richmond gang slaying
Homicide investigators have released photos of a suspect vehicle they say is linked to a fatal, gang-related shooting in Richmond last week.
Regina
-
Regina citizen group calls for transparency and integrity following release of Experience Regina review
A citizen group released a report on the Experience Regina campaign, after setting out to find out what went wrong leading up to the launch.
-
Land dispute between farmer and SaskPower flares up with trimmed trees
A land dispute between SaskPower and a Lemberg area farmer came to a head after the provincial crown began trimming back shelter belt trees to make way for a new power line.
-
Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record
Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.