Arnprior, Ont. recalls Royal links while celebrating coronation of King Charles

What better way to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III than with a spot of afternoon tea.

On Saturday afternoon, the Arnprior Legion hosted royal watchers for tea and cupcakes to mark the historic day.

"This is historic. I've never seen a coronation before and it doesn't happen very often," said event organizer Tiffany Lepack.

"King Charles III is the head of state in Canada and I think this should be celebrated locally, across our country."

The celebration included Royal decorations, crown crafts for children, and a performance of O Canada and God Save The King by the Arnprior Community Choir.

The Arnprior and District Museum was also present at the event, with a display remembering the town's claim to fame with the Royal family dating back to 1860.

"Queen Victoria was invited to come celebrate the Parliament buildings that were beginning to be built at that time," says museum curator Emily Stovel.

"And she wasn't able to make it, so she sent her son, the Prince of Wales. He came and while he was there he was invited by Daniel McLachlin to come to Arnprior."

"He came up the river and arrived, and was able to plant a tree that's located by the Galilee Centre."

The tree, dubbed The Royal Oak, stands on the grounds near the Arnprior Hospital 163 years later. Due to age and weathering, all of its branches have been removed due to safety concerns. The trunk of the tree remains standing.

"We do have a lot of connections in Arnprior with the Royal family and I just think that's an added special touch," Lepack said.