Arnprior, Ont. powerlifter sweeps gold medals at Commonwealth Championships
Luke Homer lifts barbells that may feel like that the weight of the world is on one's shoulders. However, to him, it is just several hundred kilograms.
The 26-year-old Arnprior, Ont., native recently returned from Auckland, New Zealand, where he won three gold medals in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.
"Squatting is my favourite event," Homer told CTV News.
"I squatted a Commonwealth record of 323 kilos. I bench pressed about 400 pounds, which is 180 kilos. And I deadlifted just what I needed for the win and best overall lifter, which was another Commonwealth record of 303 kilos."
Powerlifting consists of three disciplines: squats, bench press, and deadlift. This was Homer's best showing at an international competition.
Powerlifting isn't recognized as an Olympic sport, but Homer is hoping to replicate his recent form at the upcoming national championships to qualify for the highest competition, the world championships.
Weighing in at 164 pounds, Homer is now considered the strongest man in his weight class in Canada.
"If you learn to move right, move well, train well, you can make yourself do some cool things."
Homer says he found a passion for weightlifting after a multitude of high school sports didn't pan out.
"Lifting the heavy weights is pretty cool. Being able to say you can hold 700-and-some pounds on your back and sit down and stand up with it is pretty neat."
Unlike more popular sports, Homer says weightlifting levels the playing field for many competitors, as all that's needed is a little steel.
The 26-year-old has been employed and working out at the Ultimate Fitness Gym in Arnprior for the last 10 years, and is proving that big muscle can be pumped out of small towns.
"Over the last decade, I think we've taken home best club in the province probably eight of those years."
