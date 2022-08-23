Arnprior community resource centre reopens to the public

After almost three years shut to the public due to the pandemic, the Neighbourlink Fountain community centre has reopened to in-person service.

As a community resource and drop-in centre, Neighbourlink Fountain offers free meals, connections to local resources like the food bank and mental health services, and thrift shopping.

"Our doors are open and we're ready to welcome the community again," said volunteer coordinator Julie Chatelain.

During the pandemic, meal service and resource help had to be put on hold, with the thrift store remaining open.

Before its closure, roughly 50 people per day from Arnprior and the surrounding area used the resources at the site.

"We did help people through our resource department but it wasn't face to face and it was just over the phone and doing what we could," Chatelain tells CTV News. "And there was so much more that we can do by meeting people face to face."

A welcome back barbecue was held at the centre Tuesday allowing for an important return of a sense of community.

Volunteer Lori Robillard was once a client at Neighbourlink Fountain. She says the social aspect the centre brings is just as crucial as their services.

"I call it the link - it's the Neighbourlink Fountain - but I call it the link because everybody is chained together and we need it," said Robillard.

Robillard is one of 40 volunteers who help run the not-for-profit centre.

"They've helped me so much that I just said to one of the ladies today that if I get myself lifted up," she said, "I'm going to give back what I can what you have done for me."

Once November hits, Neighbourlink Fountain says they will return to pre-pandemic operating levels, open three days a week: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Neighbourlink Fountain is located at 128 Mary St. in Arnprior.