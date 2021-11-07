OTTAWA -- Ottawa police seized a firearm in the ByWard Market early Sunday morning when officers investigating an assault encountered an armed man chasing another man.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Murray and Dalhousie streets just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

In a message on Twitter, police said officers "came upon an armed man chasing another man."

"They immediately intervened and arrested the suspect and seized a firearm."

Ottawa police released no other details on Sunday.