Armed man arrested while chasing another man in the ByWard Market, police say
Published Sunday, November 7, 2021 4:22PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 7, 2021 4:22PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police seized a firearm in the ByWard Market early Sunday morning when officers investigating an assault encountered an armed man chasing another man.
Officers responded to a call in the area of Murray and Dalhousie streets just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
In a message on Twitter, police said officers "came upon an armed man chasing another man."
"They immediately intervened and arrested the suspect and seized a firearm."
Ottawa police released no other details on Sunday.