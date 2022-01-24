Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in a downtown Ottawa shooting that injured two people last month.

The shooting happened on Dalhousie Street on Dec. 18. The two men suffered serious injuries and have since been released from hospital.

On Monday, police said they are searching for 26-year-old Noel Perez of Ottawa in relation to the targeted shooting.

He is described as white, 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has two large tatooos around his neck.

Police say Perez is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, dial 9-1-1.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa police Guns and Gangs Unit.