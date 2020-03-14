Events cancelled in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec due to COVID-19
Archdiocese of Ottawa cancels weekend mass at all Catholic parishes due to COVID-19
232 people tested for COVID-19 on first day of Ottawa's new COVID-19 assessment centre
City of Ottawa closing all municipal facilities for three weeks due to COVID-19
'It's like a zoo': Long lines, empty shelves at Ottawa grocery stores
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19; PM begins 14-day isolation
Carleton University, University Ottawa cancels face-to-face classes for remainder of winter semester
Algonquin College suspends classes one week, moving semester online
House of Commons tours cancelled until April 20 due to COVID-19
Queensway-Carleton Hospital closes drive-thru testing lane for COVID-19
Casino du Lac Leamy closed until further notice
NAC cancels all shows and programming until April 5 due to COVID-19
Publicly funded schools in Ottawa and across Ontario will be closed for two weeks after March Break
Canadian Tire Centre postpones all events until further notice
Employees at Federal agency in Ottawa asked to work from home as worker tested for COVID-19