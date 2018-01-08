Arch Street Public School closed today
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 8:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 10:42AM EST
Arch Street Public School in the Alta Vista area is closed today. The Ottawa Carleton Public School Board says frozen pipes and water issues are to blame for the closure. Parents are asked NOT to send their children to school.
The school board is working to rectify the situation and will update families when the elementary school will reopen. You are asked to wait until later in the day for confirmation.