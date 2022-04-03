April showers could come our way
The showers that bring the flowers could come our way today.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa is cloudy with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. The high is 6 C, which is about a degree cooler than average.
Overnight, there’s a chance of a few more showers, or possibly some flurries, as the temperature drops to a low of -4 C.
Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 11 C.
Tuesday is looking bright and sunny with a high of 13 C.
Clouds return Wednesday. High 11 C.
Thursday’s outlook includes some rain.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre
Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California's state capital were searching for at least one suspect.
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. However, legal experts say a prosecution of President Vladimir Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.
Live updates: NATO leader condemns 'brutality' in Ukraine
What's happening in Ukraine today: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the graphic images coming out of Bucha, Ukraine, after Russian troops withdrew show 'a brutality against civilians we haven't seen in Europe for decades.'
Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
Federal budget could see more money for climate programs: Guilbeault
With the federal budget slated to be unveiled on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says we could see more climate-related elements in the budget.
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on 'Seinfeld' and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 'Toy Story' franchise, has died. She was 93.
Atlantic
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick health-care workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
Toronto
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: experts
Experts say now is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, shots for kids and preparing for wider fourth doses.
It’s 'Kyle Lowry Day' in Toronto as basketball star returns to play against Raptors
Mayor John Tory has proclaimed Sunday as 'Kyle Lowry Day,' although he made it clear he will be cheering for the Toronto Raptors during tonight’s game.
Montreal
Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal metro
Two Montreal metro (STM) officers were injured during an intervention Saturday afternoon at the Snowdon metro station in the CDN-NDG borough.
Three largest unions in Quebec form a common front for upcoming public sector negotiations
Quebec's three largest labour organizations announced the creation of a common front for the 2023 public sector collective agreement negotiations Sunday morning.
Quebec daycare bill to be passed, PQ to vote against
The major reconfiguration of the way daycare spaces are allocated will become a reality in a few days with the expected adoption of Bill 1 in the National Assembly in Quebec City.
Northern Ontario
New Mushkegowuk Grand Chief wants to 'see some action' from Pope Francis
The new Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, Alison Linklater, has been busy meeting with the chiefs of the seven First Nations she represents.
FIRST Robotics competition returns to North Bay
While no fans were allowed at the FIRST Robotics competition more than 400 high school students from across the north took part.
-
London
‘We’re going to build something out of love’: Sarnia community rebuilds inclusivity pride structure after vandalism
On Thursday evening, members of Diversity Ed, a non-profit organization, were told that their inclusivity pride flag structure made out of perishable cans was damaged in the Lambton Mall.
Special needs man from Woodstock, Ont. attends NHL game in Philadelphia as special guest
A Woodstock, Ont. man’s dream trip started out with a moment he’s sure to never forget.
Ramadan begins with first in-person gathering in three years
The annual month of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam began Friday night, and at the London Muslim Mosque it was a full house.
Winnipeg
Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police
A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.
Stand With Ukraine fundraising concerts in Winnipeg on Sunday
Several Ukrainian performance groups in Winnipeg are taking the stage on Sunday in an effort to support the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Winnipeg's Osborne Village working to reclaim former glory
Once one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
Kitchener
Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not available
Ontario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
Big turnout in Kitchener for first in-person Ramadan celebration in two years
Hundreds came out to the Kitchener Masjid Saturday to celebrate Ramadan in-person for the first time in two years.
Nine teenagers arrested in connection to reported assault in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged nine teens in connection to an assault in Kitchener that resulted in serious injuries.
Calgary
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
App aims to help end food waste in Calgary
More than 100 stores across Canada have already signed up, but Calgary is the first city in Alberta to join a growing movement to help cut down on food waste at restaurants, bakeries and grocery stores.
Husso makes 39 saves, Blues deal Flames their 3rd straight defeat
Outshot badly on the back end of a back-to-back, the opportunistic St. Louis Blues made the most of their chances on Saturday night to bag a big two points and complete a successful road trip.
Saskatoon
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
Sask. Rush lay off head coach, GM and Quinlan to take over remainder of season
Saskatchewan Rush head coach Jeff McComb has been let go by the team’s general manager.
Edmonton
Vancouver
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
Murder charge laid, victim identified in Surrey shooting
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a man was fatally shot in a Surrey home Friday, according to homicide investigators.
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British Columbia
Severe weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.
Regina
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
Volunteers work to clean up streets around Heritage
A group from the Heritage neighborhood spent a lunch hour this week cleaning up streets and alleys.
