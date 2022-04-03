April showers could come our way

Cloudy gray skies in downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash) Cloudy gray skies in downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash)

Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre

Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.

