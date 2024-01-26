Applications for Ottawa's 'Paint it Up' program open

The City of Ottawa says applications are now being accepted for its 2024 Paint it Up program.

The program is meant to empower the city’s youth through art and to reduce vandalism and beautify the city at the same time, the city says. Paint it Up has involved more than 2,925 youth in 103 murals across the city, since 2010.

Local organizations that are looking to employ youth to create murals in neighbourhoods experiencing high rate of vandalism are encouraged to apply.

Before applying for funding, organizations are asked to attend a virtual information session on Feb.1.

While applicants must apply for preliminary location approval for their mural project through the Mural Application Form online, the city says, they should apply as soon as possible between Feb. 2 and March 2.

The complete application will need to be submitted by April 4.

More information is available online.