

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A local Progressive Conservative MPP says Ontario Premier Doug Ford told her he has no plans to reduce the size of Ottawa City Council, similar to a newly announced move in Toronto.

Last night, I spoke with the Premier about the upcoming changes in Toronto. He personally confirmed to me that there are no plans to reduce the number of municipal wards in Ottawa. This morning, he likened #Ottawa and Toronto to apples and oranges - and I agree. #ottnews #onpoli — Goldie Ghamari ���� (@gghamari) July 27, 2018

Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari says she spoke to the Premier Thursday and was told the situation in Ottawa is not comparable to Toronto.

Ford made a similar comment at a press conference Friday morning.

"Let's not even compare Ottawa--it's apples and oranges," Ford said. "Apples and oranges when you compare a town the size of Ottawa--beautiful city--compared to a city the size of Toronto. You can't even compare it."

His announcement the last day to sign up for the 2018 municipal elections in Ontario. Ford says he is introducing legislation to reduce the number of city council seats in Toronto from 47 to 25, based on federal and provincial riding lines. Doing so in Ottawa would reduce the number of city councillors from 23 to 8.

Ford says his decision will save Toronto taxpayers $25 million, but did not respond to a question asking him to explain where that figure comes from.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a press conference moments before Ford made his official announcement that the plan to cut the city council in half was “absolutely not right.” Word this was coming was first reported by the Toronto Star Thursday evening.

Tory says he wants to have a referendum on the issue.

The deadline to register to run in this year’s municipal elections in Ontario is 2:00 p.m. local time Friday. The deadline in Toronto is being extended to September.

As of Thursday, Ottawa had 10 candidates for mayor, including incumbent Jim Watson, 94 candidates for the 23 ward council seats, and 67 candidates for the various school board trustee positions across the English and French public and catholic boards.

18 trustee races had only one candidate as of Thursday, and the Beacon Hill-Cyrville race for council was also uncontested, with incumbent Tim Tierney as the only name on the ballot.

A full list of nominated candidates in Ottawa can be found here.

with files from the Canadian Press.