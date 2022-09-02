Apple picking this long weekend? Here are some tips to keep trees and apples healthy
The beginning of September marks apple season across our region, with many orchards opening up for guests to pick their own.
But there are some tips for that task, and a certain colour you should be looking for, to find that perfect apple.
At Hall's Apple Orchard just east of Brockville, the trees are bursting with red, ready for families to come and pick their own.
"People have been calling and asking, we've let a few in before hand, but overall it starts this weekend," owner Kim Hall told CTV News Ottawa.
She says it's been a great growing season, with the late summer rains helping to boost the crop.
"Rain will give them size, so the more it rains, the bigger they are going to get," Hall said. "The sun makes them red. The last few rainfalls have been good for us."
The orchard grows 26 different varieties of apples, but not all are available to be picked in September.
“We do have Lobo, MacIntosh, Empire, Spartan and there are a couple Honeycrisp trees out there, but they'll be cleaned up this weekend," Hall said with a smile.
There is a special technique to learn when picking apples, so damage doesn't occur to the tree or the apple itself.
"Most people just think that you just grab the apple and you pull," said Hall's General Manager Matthew Shapton. "The problem that you have is you'll leave little bruises on the top, which won’t show up right away, but in a couple days the whole top, everywhere your fingers are, it'll bruise."
"What you actually want to do is you give it a little twist, turn it up and then give it a little pull and you don't break off the end where next years bud is going to form for the apple," he added. "If you break that off, an apple won’t grow there next year and you don't get a bruised apple."
Shapton says apples are very delicate when they are first picked, especially if there is still green on them. The green will show the bruises more than the red part.
The red colour of an apple comes from how much sun it receives during the growing season.
"That's part of why we go through and we prune the trees," Shapton said. "Part of it is to help with pests and that opens the tree up, and a lot of it is to let sun in and help the apples ripen better and get you more of the beautiful red color."
The perfect apple is pretty easy to find this time of year.
"It's all about looking at the apple itself," Shapton said. "Ideally you want something that is about half red half green, we go for a 60/40 split."
"So if it has too much red, the apple is going to be overripe and too mature. You are going for the time of the year for the different varieties so really right now, the Mac and the Lobos are perfect so that is what I would say is a perfect apple."
"The longer the apple is on the tree the sweeter it is," added Hall. "That's why there's an old wives’ tale saying that 'don't pick a Mac until the frost.' With the way the weather has been changing, we don't get a frost sometimes until quite late, and you might not get your Macs."
The cost to pick your own at Hall's starts around $2.50 per pound for a 10-pound bag.
"The more you pick the cheaper is gets," Hall added. Two large bags will be around $45.
Another tip to keep apples fresh after they are picked: keep them in the fridge.
"A day on the counter is worth almost 28 days in the fridge," added Shapton. "They need that cold constant temperature."
"Most people don't think about putting apples in the fridge and they like to throw them in the fruit bowl, especially with the early apples. They will keep a lot better if you keep them in the fridge," he said.
"On the tree, they are developing, but once we've got them picked we put them right into our coolers."
The orchard will be open seven days a week starting Saturday until Christmas, and there are lots of other apple and local products for sale in the store.
"This is our 75th year in business so we're going to launch a new product, and it's going to be out before Christmas," Hall added. "So we're quite excited about it."
"We're working with some local companies and we're going to launch some hard cider so you are going to see a new side of Hall's."
Hall also noted that while the property was listed for sale, it is now off the market and will continue to operate.
"We've decided to keep it in the family. We're going to keep it. It's going to stay in the hall family so those rumours are done," she smiled.
Carts and wagons are available to use while picking, and Hall invites those who have never been apple picking before, to try it out.
"It's about the experience," she said. "Were a generational farm so people have been coming here for years They bring their kids here, it's something they pass on."
"So many people come and say 'Oh, I came here with my parents, I brought my kids', and we love hearing those stories and seeing the pictures. It's about having a family day, that's what it's about."
Dogs are also welcome during apple picking, as long as they are on a leash.
"If you're coming out to do pick your own, it's kind of, you go to the different sections and you take a bite and see what you like," Shapton added.
"We don't weigh you when you arrive and leave," Hall laughed.
