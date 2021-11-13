OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services says an apartment building in the ByWard Market has been evacuated because of elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews were called to 380 Cumberland Street at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. A check of the building found high levels of the dangerous gas on several floors.

Staff are on scene opening windows and ventilating the building, while evacuated residents are sheltering in OC Transpo buses, OFS public information officer Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa. Crews from Enbridge had also been called in to assist.

The source of the gas is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to come...