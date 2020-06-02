KINGSTON, ONT. -- As protests against racism and police brutality continue in the U.S. and elsewhere over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday, a rally is being held in Kingston's McBurney Park on Tuesday.

Kingston's Black Luck Collective has organized a rally from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Organizers say it is meant to show solidarity with protests in Canada, as well as the U.S., and around the world.

"We are gathering to acknowledge and mourn the lives lost to anti-Black racism in Canada and the lives that continue to be impacted by anti-Black racism in Canada," organizers wrote on the group's Facebook page.

"Black lives are constantly under attack and under scrutiny from every level of North American society. We know that racism is more than just individual acts of harm."

Organizers said the peaceful vigil is open to all and "opens up a space for quiet reflection, and for people in Kingston to collectively grieve and support each other and our wider communities."

Physical distancing is being stressed and encouraged as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, while those attending are also asked to wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer.

The City of Kingston has lowered its city flags in light of the vigil.

In a Tweet, the Kingston’s Mayor Bryan Paterson stated his support.

In light of tonight's anti-racism vigil, the city’s flags are lowered. Like you, I’m deeply troubled by recent examples of injustice. Today we mourn the lives lost and take a stand against hatred. Let's ensure our shared anger does not divide us but brings us together for change. pic.twitter.com/hUfhSoVaGJ — Bryan Paterson (@MayorPaterson) June 2, 2020

“Like you, I’m deeply troubled by recent examples of injustice,” he wrote. “Today we mourn the lives lost and take a stand against hatred. Let’s ensure our anger does not divide us but brings us together for change.”

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.