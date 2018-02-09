

CTV Ottawa





Tom Anselmi has left his position as president of the Ottawa Senators. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger was the first to break the story.

Anselmi was named president of the Senators organization in January 2017 replacing Cyril Leeder. Anselmi previously worked as the chief operating officer of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment before resigning in 2013.

In a statement released Friday, the Ottawa Senators say, "We thank Tom for his contributions to the organization and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

On Friday, the Ottawa Senators also announced they signed general manager Pierre Dorion to a three-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

It has been a difficult year on the ice for the Ottawa Senators. Coming into play Friday, the team sit seventh in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 19-25-9. They will be back in action Saturday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.