OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents waking up to snow and ice on the ground Tuesday can expect one more day of winter-like conditions before things warm up later this week.

Environment Canada's forecast high for Tuesday is just 0 C. The wind chill Tuesday morning was a brisk -8 C.

Tuesday evening will be another cool one, with a low of -3 C. But then things start to turn around.

Wednesday will have a high of 7 C, after a cool morning and a risk of freezing drizzle.

Then a stretch of unseasonably warm weather begins. Thursday will be sunny and 15 C, Friday will be sunny and 16 C, and high temperatures in the mid-teens will continue through the weekend.