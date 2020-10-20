OTTAWA -- The wet weather we've been seeing so far this week in Ottawa will continue for the first part of Tuesday.

The showers should end late Tuesday morning, though, with a mainly cloudy rest of the day. The high will be 10 C.

After an overnight low of 4 C, the showers will return on Wednesday. There's also a risk of a thunderstorm in the late morning and early afternoon. The temperature will rise to 17 C.

Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C.

Friday will be the nicest day of the week, if the foreacst holds. Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C.

Showers will return on Saturday.