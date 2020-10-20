Advertisement
Another soggy day ahead for Ottawa
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7:15AM EDT
Courtesy: Brian Beattie
OTTAWA -- The wet weather we've been seeing so far this week in Ottawa will continue for the first part of Tuesday.
The showers should end late Tuesday morning, though, with a mainly cloudy rest of the day. The high will be 10 C.
After an overnight low of 4 C, the showers will return on Wednesday. There's also a risk of a thunderstorm in the late morning and early afternoon. The temperature will rise to 17 C.
Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C.
Friday will be the nicest day of the week, if the foreacst holds. Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C.
Showers will return on Saturday.