OTTAWA -- Snowy conditions continue for the nation's capital, with about 5 centimetres of snow expected on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for an increasingly cloudy morning followed by snow. The temperature should hold steady at around 1C.

The snow should taper off by midnight. A 30 per cent chance of flurries lingers overnight with a low of minus 4C.

The sky should clear Thursday morning. The afternoon is looking mainly sunny with a high of minus 3C.

Friday's forecast calls for sunshine and a high of minus 1C.

Heavier snow in Renfrew County

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of the Ottawa Valley, including the Barry's Bay and Killaloe areas and the Petawawa, Pembroke, and Cobden areas.

The weather service is calling for between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, falling heavily at times, which may lead to poor driving conditions. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the late morning and early afternoon.

"An Alberta Clipper will track across central Lake Huron on today bringing heavy snow and accumulations of 10-15 cm," Environment Canada says. "Accumulating snow will cause poor driving conditions, and impact travel."

Environment Canada says the following highways could be affected: