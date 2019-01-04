

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Another kilometre of the Rideau Canal Skateway is open for skaters.

The National Capital Commission opened the one kilometre stretch from Bank St. to the Bronson Avenue Bridge on Friday morning.

On Sunday, the 2.7 km stretch of the skateway from Pretoria Bridge to Bank Street opened to skaters.

The NCC says the other sections of the world’s largest skating rink will open as soon as ice conditions are safe and weather permits.

This is the 49th season of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway.