OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is reporting another case of COVID-19 at one of the four City-run long-term care homes.

In a memo sent Sunday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said a resident in the Bungalows at Peter D. Clark has tested positive for the deadly virus, bringing the total number of residents at the home who have contracted COVID-19 to seven. One resident of the Peter D. Clark home has died of COVID-19. Five people who work at the long-term home have also tested positive.

Gray said all four City-operated homes—Peter D. Clark, Garry J. Armstrong, Carleton Lodge, and Centre d'acceuil Champlain—have completed facility-wide testing over the past week. So far, only Carleton Lodge has remained completely free of COVID-19. One staff member at Champlain and three at Garry J. Armstrong have tested positive for the virus.

Gray says preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in City-run homes is ongoing, with measures including: