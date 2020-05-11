Another resident at City-run Peter D. Clark home tests positive for COVID-19
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is reporting another case of COVID-19 at one of the four City-run long-term care homes.
In a memo sent Sunday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said a resident in the Bungalows at Peter D. Clark has tested positive for the deadly virus, bringing the total number of residents at the home who have contracted COVID-19 to seven. One resident of the Peter D. Clark home has died of COVID-19. Five people who work at the long-term home have also tested positive.
Gray said all four City-operated homes—Peter D. Clark, Garry J. Armstrong, Carleton Lodge, and Centre d'acceuil Champlain—have completed facility-wide testing over the past week. So far, only Carleton Lodge has remained completely free of COVID-19. One staff member at Champlain and three at Garry J. Armstrong have tested positive for the virus.
Gray says preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in City-run homes is ongoing, with measures including:
- Ensuring all staff working in the home are wearing masks and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE);
- Testing contacts of the confirmed individual, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic;
- Providing additional training and support for all staff specific to outbreaks;
- Disinfecting all work areas to ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents and implementing additional environment services supports to disinfect the entire home area;
- Assigning consistent staff to each unit wherever possible and limiting staff movement around the home during their shift; and
- Encouraging residents to remain on their unit and limiting residents to their rooms to the extent possible.