

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It’s a slushy, snowy mess across Ottawa after another record breaking snowstorm. We should get another 2-4 cm of snow through Monday with blowing snow and some snow squalls, then another two centimetres Monday night.

On Sunday, Ottawa received 12.8 cm of snow, followed by 2.2 mm of rain.

The 12.8 cm of snow set a record for greatest snowfall on March 10 in Ottawa history. The previous record for greatest snowfall was 11.2 cm, set back in 1949.

The City of Ottawa says its combo plows were deployed on Sunday to plow and salt the arterial roads. A all sidewalk units were also dispatched to plow and apply abrasives to sidewalks and bus stops.

The city does warn roads and sidewalks may be snow covered, icy, slushy and slippery today.