Another rainy day in the forecast for Ottawa

Mother Nature continues to deliver rain for the final full week of August in Ottawa.

After Ottawa received 12.5 mm of rain on Monday, more rain is in the forecast today. If you're heading to the CP Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, or have other plans outside, you will need an umbrella.

Environment Canada is calling for showers today, with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 21 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

Mainly cloud tonight, with a chance of evening showers. Low 16.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. High 28 C.

The outlook for Thursday is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, while Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C, and a low of 14 C.