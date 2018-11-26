Just as temperatures warm up to seasonal averages, another blast of snow is in the forecast.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for about 10 cm between now and Tuesday evening.

The current forecast calls for a rain-snow mix to start around noon Monday, turning to snow after the sun sets and the temperature drops.

There could be about 5 cm on the ground by the time you get headed into work Tuesday morning.

Another 5 cm is expected throughout the day Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of between 1°C and 3°C this week.