OTTAWA -- Another overcast day is in the cards for Ottawa, but the weather will be warmer than usual.

After an early morning wind chill goes away, Thursday's high will be 4 C, well above Environment Canada's seasonal norm of around -1 C.

Overnight, there's a 30 per cent chance of showers. On Friday, expect periods of rain with a high of 3 C.

Friday night there's a 40 per cent chance of flurries with a low of -6 C.

Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2 C. Similar weather is expected on Sunday and into next week.