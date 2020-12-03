Advertisement
Another overcast day expected in Ottawa
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 7:22AM EST
Cloudy downtown Prescott, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Another overcast day is in the cards for Ottawa, but the weather will be warmer than usual.
After an early morning wind chill goes away, Thursday's high will be 4 C, well above Environment Canada's seasonal norm of around -1 C.
Overnight, there's a 30 per cent chance of showers. On Friday, expect periods of rain with a high of 3 C.
Friday night there's a 40 per cent chance of flurries with a low of -6 C.
Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2 C. Similar weather is expected on Sunday and into next week.