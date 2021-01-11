OTTAWA -- You can keep that parka in the closet for now, Ottawa.

The capital's milder-than-average winter will continue this week, with Environment Canada calling for high temperatures right around the freezing mark every day.

On Monday, the high will be -1 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Tuesday there's a small chance of flurries early in the morning with a high of 0 C.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy with highs of -1 C and 1 C respectively.

The flurries could return on Friday with a high of 1 C.

The usual high around this time of year is -6 C, according to the weather agency.