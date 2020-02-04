NEWS -- Ottawa residents will enjoy one final mild day, before Old Man Winter arrives back in the capital.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy today with a high of 2C.

The record for warmest February 4 in Ottawa history is 6.9C, set back in 1991.

Colder temperatures blow back into the region tonight, with a low of -12C.

Wednesday is calling for sunny skies, with a seasonal high of -5C.

Ottawa will see snow on Thursday, and a high of -5C.

Some reports say Ottawa will see up to 10 cm of snow on Thursday, with the snow continuing into Friday morning.