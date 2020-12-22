Advertisement
Another mild day ahead in Ottawa
The Bank of Canada is framed in an iron rail as two pedestrians make their way in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Another mild day is ahead in Ottawa, with uncertainty remaning about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year.
Tuesday will reach 1 C, according to Environment Canada. with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle in the m,orning. The wind chill will be -10 in the afternoon.
On Wednesday, expect periods of snow to start around noon with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon. About two centimetres of snow is expected to fall; the high will be 0 C.
The forecast for Christmas Eve isn't encouraging for those hoping to wake up to snow on the ground Christmas Day. Snow or rain is expected with a high of 4 C.
However, for Christmas Day, the current forecast from Environment Canada calls for a high of -5 C with periods of snow.