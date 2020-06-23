OTTAWA -- Do you remember the last day there wasn't a heat warning in Ottawa? Neither do we.

The heat warning for the capital region in place since late last week continues on Tuesday, with temperatures once again expected to reach 30 C and humidex values reaching the high 30s.

Along with the heat, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon.

Things are finally expected to cool down a bit Tuesday night, with a low temperature of 18 C expected and more thunderstorms posible overnight.

On Wednesday, the weather agency is calling for 'significantly cooler' temperatures. The expected high is a mere 25 C.

Thursday, expect an even cooler day: a high of 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers.