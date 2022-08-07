Another hot, muggy day with showers on the way

It will be another hot, muggy day in Ottawa, but some coming showers should help cool things off.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 31 C Sunday afternoon with a humidex of 40.

A heat warning remains in effect for the city, but Environment Canada says cooler temperatures should come Monday.

The record high for Aug. 7 at the Ottawa Airport was 34.2 C, set in 2001. The average high for this time of the year is 26 C.

Showers are forecast to begin late in the afternoon, bringing a risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa can expect to see about 5 mm of rain Sunday afternoon. Overnight, another 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected in parts of the region as the temperature drops to a low of 20.

The mercury is expected to continue falling through Monday morning down to about 16 C, before rising to around 25 C with a humidex of 34. There is a small chance of a few showers through the day Monday.

Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 21 C. Wednesday could see some sunny breaks.

OTTAWA SWELTERS UNDER EXTREME HEAT SATURDAY

Saturday say a high of 32.2 C in Ottawa, making it the hottest day of 2022 so far. The humidex was 41, also the muggiest it's been this year.

"That's very unhealthy, very uncomfortable. Doesn't matter how fit or athletic you are," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said. "This is tropical air. This is moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean often called the Bermuda High, pumping like a heat pump all this warm air northward. A good part of the eastern part of the country and millions of Canadians are going to be affected by this."

Gatineau was the hot spot in Canada at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The temperature at the Gatineau Airport was 32.5 C.

The warmest temperature in Gatineau on Saturday was 32.7 C at 5 p.m.

--With files from CTV Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Jackie Perez.