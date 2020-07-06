Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Another hot, humid week ahead in Ottawa
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 6:54AM EDT
OTTAWA -- It will be another hot week ahead for the capital.
Monday’s temperature is expected to rise to over 30 degrees – but feel well into the 30s with humidity. The sky is expected to clear in the evening. The overnight low is 16°C.
A sun/cloud mix is in the outlook for Tuesday, with a high of 32°C.
High temperatures in the low 30s are expected to continue through the week, with overnight lows in the low 20s. There is a chance of showers later in the week.