OTTAWA -- As local restaurants have their dining rooms shuttered in modified Stage 2 restrictions, it appears local residents are coming out to support them.

On Friday, CTV News brought you the story of a $700 tip on a bottle of wine at Bambu Restaurant on Riverside Drive.

Now, another local establishment says one of their customers went above and beyond.

In an Instagram post, The Rabbit Hole on Sparks Street announced that a customer visiting their patio on Saturday tipped $500 on a $170 bill.

Similar stories were reported in mid-July.

A $1500 gift was given to a restaurant in Wellington West on July 13. The next week, someone left a $1600 tip at a restaurant in Findlay Creek.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has encouraged residents to support local businesses during the shutdowns. On Wednesday, council unanimously approved a motion support of the Ottawa Council of Business Improvement Areas, which is calling on the Ontario government to release the data that led to their decision to restrict restaurants, bars, and other businesses in the city.

The Ontario government placed new restrictions on restaurants and bars, as well as other businesses, on Oct. 10 due to a rising number of COVID-19 infections. The restrictions, which prohibit indoor dining, are to be in place for at least 28 days.