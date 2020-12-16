OTTAWA -- Brace yourself for another cold day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for the nation's capital includes a lot of sunshine but it won't do us much good when it comes to warmth.

Wednesday's high is -14°C with a wind chill of -20.

For reference, the typical low for this time of year is warmer, at -11°C. The average high is around -3°C.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a temperature steady around -13°C.

Thursday's forecast includes a few clouds and a high of -10°C. Friday is looking sunny with a high of -11°C.

A high of -7°C is forecast for Saturday, as clouds move in a bring a chance of flurries. Sunday's outlook also includes clouds, a chance of flurries, and a temperature just below the freezing mark.