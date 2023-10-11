Another day of rain in the city of Ottawa

It is a sixth straight day with rain in Ottawa.

The capital has received over 40 mm of rain since last Friday, and it is more rain than was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport in September.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers today. High 13 C.

Showers ending this evening than cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Thursday will start cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. It will shift to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 14 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday. High 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.