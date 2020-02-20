Another cold night! Frostbite Advisory will continue into Friday morning
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:59AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:57PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will have to shiver through one more cold night before warmer temperatures arrive in the region just in time for the weekend.
The Ottawa Public Health frostbite advisory will remain in effect until Friday.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a low of minus 21C overnight, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 28.
Warmer temperatures are expected to arrive on Friday, with a high of minus 2C.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud over the next three days, with a high of +1C on Saturday and +4C on Sunday.
